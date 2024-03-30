Central African Republic: Minusca denounces a disinformation campaign

The UN peacekeeping mission in the Central African Republic, Minusca, has denounced a disinformation campaign launched against it. The UN peace mission is in fact accused of collusion with rebel groups.

Since the beginning of March 2024, Minusca has faced a campaign that it describes as ” disinformation “ orchestrated against him in the Central African Republic. Media outlets, websites and social media pages have spread accusations of collusion between the UN mission and rebel groups operating in the country's outlying regions. This wave of information comes in particular as the Moroccan contingents of Minusca, deployed in the south-east of the Central African Republic, are particularly targeted, at the same time as the forces of the private military company Wagner are establishing themselves in the region for the first time.

Minusca spokesperson Vladimir Monteiro strongly denounces these attacks, described as disinformation aimed at discrediting the peacekeeping mission. Monteiro emphasizes that these accusations arise at key moments, notably during the presentation of the reports of the Secretary General of the United Nations on the situation in the Central African Republic and during the renewal of the mandate of Minusca. However, despite these attacks, Minusca continues its efforts to ensure the protection of populations and support the Central African authorities in stabilizing the country.

Monteiro also declared that the convincing results obtained by Minusca in its mission to protect populations, particularly in Amda Fok where a temporary base was established to counter infiltrations of armed elements coming from Sudan. In addition, Minusca recently reinforced its positions in Obo, Mboki and Zémio by deploying additional peacekeepers to deal with the instability in this area.