Cameroon: towards a suspension of Samuel Eto'o from all football-related activities?

Samuel Eto'o, current president of FECAFOOT, risks suspension of all football-related activities from CAF, following an investigation concerning him.

Former Cameroon international Samuel Eto'o finds himself at the heart of a major controversy. Indeed, CAF suspects him of having manipulated several second division matches to promote Victoria United's promotion to the elite.

According to information reported by CFOOT, the Confederation of African Football concluded its investigation opened last August at the request of Cameroonian football players. This survey aimed at “inappropriate behavior” by Samuel Eto'o. Currently, the procedure is being deliberated and a five-year suspension from all football-related activities is being considered against the president of the federation.

Since becoming president of FECAFOOT in 2021, Samuel Eto'o has been suspected of having helped Victoria United, then playing in the second division, to gain promotion by fixing matches. An audio recording made public reveals a conversation between Eto'o and the club's president, Valentine Nkwain, where we hear promises of manipulation of results in favor of Victoria United to ensure their promotion to the first division.

In this recording, we also hear allusions to possible actions that require discretion.