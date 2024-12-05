Benin: return of a first wave of 150 migrants from Algeria

On Tuesday, December 3, 2024, 150 Beninese migrants stranded in Algeria were repatriated to Cotonou as part of the assisted voluntary return program, implemented by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in partnership with the Beninese government.

As part of the assisted voluntary return program organized by the Beninese government in partnership with the IOM, the feet of 150 migrants stranded in Algeria set foot on Beninese soil. This initiative aims to provide humanitarian aid and promote the reintegration of returnees into their communities of origin.

On their arrival in Cotonou, the migrants were welcomed in a warm environment and received support adapted to their needs. Essential kits were given to them, and psycho-social support and medical care were offered to the most vulnerable cases. Temporarily accommodated in a hotel located in Akogbato, they also received financial assistance to meet their immediate needs.

This operation illustrates the commitment of the Beninese authorities to protect the rights of migrants and to guarantee their reintegration in dignified and secure conditions. A second flight is planned for December 5, 2024 to continue this initiative.