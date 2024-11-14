CAN 2025 (Q): Tunisia qualified, Niger keeps Ghana alive

Tunisia qualified for the final phase of CAN 2025 after its victory against Madagascar (3-2) this Thursday. In Lomé, Niger massacred Sudan (4-0) and relaunched its campaign.

Tunisia will also compete in the final phase of CAN 2025 which will take place next winter in Morocco. The Eagles of Carthage won their ticket to the continental competition after their victory against Madagascar this Thursday.

Against the Barea in a match counting for the fifth day of the qualifying phases, the Tunisians won with a score of 3-2. A result which allows the North African giant to finish at the top of Pool A, whatever the outcome of the sixth and final day.

Niger revives Ghana’s qualification chances

In Group F, Niger relaunched its campaign after its resounding victory against Sudan. Impressive in a head and shoulders dominated match, Mena won with a clear score of 4-0. Daniel Sosah, author of a double, Youssouf Oumarou and Ousseini Badamassi signed the four Niger goals.

With this demonstration of force, Niger brings its total to 4 points in this group F, three lengths behind its Sudanese opponent and far behind Angola, already qualified. Note that this result also suits Ghana, last with 2 points. The Black Stars who face the Palancas Negras this Friday could move up to 3rd place in the event of a victory.