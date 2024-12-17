African Ballon d’Or winners: Ivory Coast 3rd, Nigeria 4th, Benin absent

With the coronation of Ademola Lookman, winner of the 2024 edition, Nigeria brings its tally in the African Ballon d’Or ranking to 6, far ahead of Cameroon and its 11 trophies. Benin is absent from the group.

The elite of African football were in Marrakech, Morocco, on Monday evening to celebrate the CAF Awards 2024. A colorful ceremony which notably saw the coronation of Nigerian Ademola Lookman, winner of the 2024 Ballon d’Or, rewarding the best African player in the ‘year. A deserved reward for the Nigerian striker who succeeds his teammate in the selection, Victor Osimhen, winner of the previous edition.

With this coronation of its player, Nigeria brings its total in the Ballon d’Or ranking to 6. The West African giant joins Ghana and Ivory Coast who also have 6 representatives. At the top of the list, we find Cameroon, undisputed leader with its 11 titles while Morocco completes the podium with 4 awards, alongside Senegal, also 4 Ballons d’Or. At the bottom of the table, we note the presence of Gabon, Togo or even Tunisia and Zambia who have one trophy each. Benin is absent from this prestigious list.

The general ranking: