Al Hilal targets Mohamed Salah, Liverpool counter-attack

Al Hilal aims to recruit Mohamed Salah before the Club World Cup. Faced with this offensive, Liverpool is working to secure the future of its star striker by accelerating negotiations for a contract extension.

As part of its strategy aimed at attracting the biggest stars of world football, Al-Hilal has reportedly started discussions with the representatives of Mohamed Salah, who is at the end of his contract with Liverpool at the end of the season. An attractive financial offer could convince the Egyptian international, whose impact goes far beyond the field.

Despite Salah’s recent statements expressing his frustration over the absence of an extension proposal, the English club claims to have started negotiations to extend his contract, which expires in 2025. More than a sporting asset, Salah is an element key to Liverpool’s international influence.

Between a lucrative offer from Al Hilal and the sporting prestige of Liverpool, the Egyptian striker finds himself facing a crucial decision that could redefine his career.