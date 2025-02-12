Central African Republic: a Tunisian blue helmet killed during a patrol

A Tunisian blue helmet lost their life in the Central African Republic during a patrol made on Tuesday evening near the border with Chad, Colonel Mohamed Zekri, spokesperson for the Tunisian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

According to the details reported by the local press, a Tunisian military patrol, being part of the rapid intervention company operated under the aegis of the United Nations Multidimensional Multidimensional Mission for Stabilization in the Central African Republic (Minusca), was targeted by shots in this frontal area. The attack led to the death of one of the members of this unit.

Deployed in the Central African Republic since June 2021, the Tunisian rapid intervention company is responsible for supporting the peacekeeping forces, ensuring the protection of civilians, securing deployment areas, transporting humanitarian aid and Guarantee the safety of UN staff.