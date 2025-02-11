Cameroon: 04 dead in a murderous attack by Boko Haram

On the night of Sunday to Monday to Monday, members of the Boko Haram group attacked the locality of Sanda Wajiri, located in the Far North of Cameroon, killing four people and burning part of the village, according to military sources.

Heavily armed, the attackers opened fire on the local population, but met with strong resistance from the inhabitants, who managed to shoot one of them before the group fled. During their raid, the insurgents reduced homes, food reserves and other essential goods to ashes, plunging the villagers into a critical situation.

For more than a decade, Cameroon’s Far North has been the regular target of Boko Haram attacks.