CAN 2025 (Q): a Beninese referee in charge of Cape Verde vs Egypt

CAF has appointed the referee who will officiate the match on the fifth day of the CAN 2025 qualifiers against Egypt. And the African body chose the Beninese whistle Djindo Louis Houngnandandé.

Next November, the last two days of the CAN 2025 qualifiers will take place. Also in the running for the final phase, Cape Verde will face Egypt and Mauritania. With only one victory after four days, the Blue Sharks must take the six points at stake and hope for a misstep from their opponents to qualify.

For the match between the two teams counting for the fifth day, it is Djindo Louis Houngnandandé who will be in charge. The Beninese referee was chosen by CAF to direct the game. A new opportunity for Beninese arbitration to prove itself.