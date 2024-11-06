Central African Republic: 105 ex-combatants give up arms in the center of the country

Central African government spokesperson Maxime Balalou announced during Monday’s weekly press conference that 105 former rebel fighters had voluntarily laid down their arms to join the national Disarmament, Demobilization, Reintegration and Repatriation (DDRR) program.

These ex-combatants, members of the anti-balaka militia and affiliated with the Coalition of Patriots for Change (CPC), were operating in the Ouaka prefecture, in the center of the Central African Republic, said Mr. Balalou. From October 24 to 27, the DDRR team, in collaboration with the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA), carried out the disarmament operation in Bambari, capital of Ouaka. .

Mr. Balalou also urged other rebels still active to overcome their fears and leave their hiding places to join this disarmament process. This initiative follows a previous operation carried out at the end of October, during which 12 former deserters from the Central African Armed Forces (FACA) who joined the rebellion rejoined the ranks of the national army.