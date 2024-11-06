Cameroon: the CPDM celebrates Paul Biya’s 42 years in power

November 6, 2024 marks the 42nd anniversary of Paul Biya’s accession to the presidency of Cameroon. Aged 91, the Head of State continues to mobilize broad support within his party, the Democratic Rally of the Cameroonian People (RDPC), which is organizing for the occasion a series of meetings and commemorative events throughout the country. country, reports RFI.

This celebration takes on a special significance this year. Just two weeks after his return to Cameroon, Paul Biya is welcomed by his supporters as a solid figure despite criticism. Indeed, his absence of more than five weeks had raised doubts and criticism from the opposition and civil society, who said he was ill and weakened. These opinions have intensified in the discussions surrounding this anniversary of his reign today.

Despite these dissenting voices, the CPDM demonstrates its unwavering support for President Biya. In a circular, the party’s general secretary, Jean Kuete, called on activists to massive mobilization for this day. Some figures of the CPDM elite go even further by evoking Paul Biya as a natural candidate for the next presidential election, scheduled for the end of 2025.

However, the president remains silent for the moment regarding a possible candidacy for a ninth term.