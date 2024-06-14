Gabon: political parties facing the revision of the electoral list

This Friday, June 14, the revision of the electoral list will allow Gabonese of voting age to participate in the December referendum, aimed at adopting the country's new Constitution.

Initially scheduled for June 13, 2024, the revision of the electoral list was postponed to June 14 due to logistical problems, according to the Ministry of the Interior. The political class has divided opinions on this electoral revision, initiated by the military in power since the coup d'état of August 30, 2023 which overthrew the regime of Ali Bongo Ondimba.

According to RFI's correspondent in Libreville, this revision prepares the constitutional referendum scheduled for the end of December. Another review is planned for next year, in view of the elections which will mark the end of the current transition.

During the national dialogue last April, it was recommended to suspend the Gabonese Democratic Party (PDG), the former party in power for 55 years, and to ban its candidacy officials for three years. Paul Biyoghe Mba, First Vice-President of the CEO, supports this revision: “The general objective is to return as quickly as possible to a republican constitutional situation, that is to say to have a Constitution and credible elections at all levels. »