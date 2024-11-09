CAN 2025 (Q): the list of Zimbabwe against Kenya and Cameroon

The Zimbabwe Football Federation has revealed the list of players who will face Kenya and Cameroon during the last two days of the CAN 2025 qualifiers.

Like other African selections, Zimbabwe will also play the international break in November. The Warriors will face Kenya and Cameroon on the fifth and sixth days of the CAN 2025 qualifiers. The Zimbabweans will host the Harambee Stars on November 15, before traveling to the Indomitable Lions four days later.

For these two matches, coach Michael Nees revealed the list of players selected. There we find the usual executives and a few new faces. Second in Group J with 8 points, two points behind Cameroon, Zimbabwe only needs one point to secure a place in the continental competition.

Zimbabwe team against Kenya and Cameroon:

Goalkeepers: Washington Arubi (Marumo Gallants), Marley Tavaziva (Brentford), Martin Mapisa (Dynamos)

Defenders: Divine Lunga (Mamelodi Sundowns), Gerald Takwara (Al Minaa SC), Munashe Garananga (FC Copenhagen), Godknows Murwira (Caps United), Emmanuel Jalai (Dynamos), Teenage Hadebe (FC Cincinnati), Jordan Zemura (Udinese)

Midfielders: Marvelous Nakamba (Luton Town), Marshall Munetsi (Stade de Reims), Andy Rinomhota (Cardiff City), Richard Hachiro (Ngezi Platinum)

Forwards: Tinotenda Kadewere (FC Nantes), Khama Billiat (Yadah FC), Tymon Machope (Simba Bhora), Prince Dube (Young Africans), Terrence Dzvukamanja (Supersport United), Tawanda Maswanhise (Motherwell), Daniel Msendami (Marumo Gallants), Walter Musona (Simba Bhora), Douglas Mapfumo (Polokwane City).