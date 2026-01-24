Sicap Mbao: two men arrested for unnatural acts

On Saturday January 18, 2026, the Sicap Mbao district police station arrested two male individuals for acts classified as unnatural acts.

According to police sources, the operation follows the denunciation of a local resident who claims to have surprised his full brother in flagrante delicto with another man at the family home. The complainant told investigators that he managed to lock the two individuals in a room before requesting the intervention of the police.

A patrol team was immediately dispatched to the scene with the informant. Upon their arrival, the officers arrested the two suspects, who were then taken to the police station for the purposes of the investigation.

Heard by the investigators, the accused admitted the facts. They tried to justify them by uncontrollable impulse and an inability to control their desires. One of the suspects also declared that he had gone to Diamaguene at the invitation of his partner, met via social networks, who assured him that the house was unoccupied, the members of his family supposedly being away.

The two defendants also provided details of their modus operandi, confirming the materiality of the facts with which they are accused. At the end of their hearing, they were placed in police custody. The investigation continues.

YEAR