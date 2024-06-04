CDM 2026 (Q): Togo, Tunisia, Equatorial Guinea, the program for this Wednesday

Discover the matches on the program this Wednesday, counting for the third day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, in the Africa zone.

The qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in the Africa zone open this Wednesday, with the matches on the third day. No less than five matches are on the program across African fields.

In difficulty in Group A with just one point, Sierra Leone will try to revive against Djibouti, also looking for its first three points in this campaign. In this same group, the Central African Republic and Chad will meet in Morocco for an interesting duel. The two teams are respectively fifth and sixth in this group.

In Group H, Namibia, first with 6 points, welcomes Liberia, third with 3 points. One of the expected meetings this Wednesday will pit, still in this group H, Tunisia, which also has 6 points, against Equatorial Guinea, which finished the first two days with 0 points.

The program for this Wednesday, June 5 (time in GMT):