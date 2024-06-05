“Stop this mess a bit”, huge clash between Samuel Eto'o and Marc Brys (Video)

“ you are a coach because I appointed you,…”. A new video between the Lions coach, Marc Brys and the president of the Cameroonian Football Federation (Fecafoot), Samuel Eto'o is making headlines on social networks.

This Tuesday, May 28, 2024, the Lions coach, Marc Brys, had a tête-à-tête with the president of the Cameroonian Football Federation (Fécafoot) Samuel Eto'o during a working session at Fécafoot. Unfortunately, the two men separated with a new twist in the conflict between these two leaders.

🎥 The exchange between Samuel Eto'o, president of FECAFOOT and Marc Brys, coach of the Indomitable Lions. 😰🇨🇲 ” Welcome home ! » On the sidelines of this meeting, heated altercation between Eto'o and Cyrille Tollo, advisor to MINSEP. pic.twitter.com/NOhrMjpd0o — AllezLesLions (@AllezLesLions) May 28, 2024

“I am president sir. If you want to work with us… Right? you are a coach because I appointed you, you are not a coach because someone else appointed you. You have made many mistakes so please stay in this meeting. If you don’t stay, I will be forced to question my executive committee…”first told Samuel Eto'o to his coach Marc Brys.

But the tone quickly rose between the two men. “ You don't do politics in Cameroon, there is only one man who does it and that is President Biya. No, you don't decide. Because what you do, Mr. Coach, it is I who must take responsibility. I'm the president of the federation, what you do, it's me who takes responsibility! In your country I don't do it. You don't talk to me like that, Mr. Coach, don't forget that. As a footballer, you can't talk to me. Now I'm president, you don't talk like that. Sit down now, we're going to work. Cut this shit out a bit. Which country do you think you are in, sir? Can I do this in Belgium? How can you do that in Cameroon? I was a very, very big player! ».