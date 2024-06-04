Senegal: bad news for Sadio Mané

Called up with Senegal for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, against the DRC and Mauritania, Sadio Mané will miss this meeting. The Al Nassr striker is out due to injury.

The Lions of Senegal will have to cope without their star, Sadio Mané, for the third and fourth days of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. This news was confirmed Monday evening by the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) via a press release on its networks social.

“Arriving injured in the selection, our player Sadio Mané carried out examinations this Sunday, June 2. He suffers from a lesion in the aponeuroses of the biceps femoris and the lateral gastrocnemius. He is therefore forfeited for the Lions' next two matches, against DR Congo and against Mauritania. », announced the FSF on its Facebook page.

The loss of Sadio Mané is a big blow for the Senegalese team. His absence for the crucial matches against DR Congo and Mauritania represents a major challenge for the coach and his teammates, who will have to find new strategies to compensate for this lack.