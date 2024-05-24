CDM 2026 (Q): the list of Senegal against the DRC and Mauritania

Senegal's national coach, Aliou Cissé, published this Friday his list of players selected for the third and fourth days of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Sadio Mané is part of the group.

Senegal is preparing to begin a new stage in its qualifying campaign for the 2026 World Cup with two important matches in June. The Lions of Teranga will face DR Congo and Mauritania as part of the 3rd and 4th days of the qualifying phases.

The first match will see Senegal host DR Congo on June 6 at the Abdoulaye Wade stadium in Diamniadio. A few days later, the Lions of Teranga will travel to Mauritania to challenge the Mourabitounes. For these two matches, coach Aliou Cissé revealed this Friday the list of players selected.

The team's executives are there: Kalidou Koulibaly, Idrissa Gana Gueye and the indispensable Sadio Mané. New heads also join the den. Among these are Arouna Sangante and Cherif Ndiaye.

These two players will have the opportunity to prove themselves and integrate into a solid and experienced group. Their inclusion shows Cissé's desire to renew and strengthen the team for the challenges ahead. The regrouping of players will begin on Sunday May 26, 2024, with the first training sessions scheduled from Monday.

Senegal's list for the June gathering: