CDM 2026 (Q): the Central African Republic’s list for Chad and Ghana

The national coach of the Central African Republic, Raoul Savoy, unveiled this Tuesday, May 21, 2024 the list of Fauves published for the matches against Chad and Ghana, counting for the 3rd and 4th days of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The Central African Republic will compete next June in the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in the Africa zone. The Fauves will face the Sao of Chad on June 5 in Morocco, before receiving the Black Stars of Ghana on the 10th. Fifth in group I with a single point, the Central Africans are aiming for victory to move up the rankings.

For the occasion, coach Raoul Savoy called on a group of 24 players. There are three goalkeepers, seven defenders, seven midfielders and seven attackers.

List of the 24 Wild Animals of the Central African Republic:

Goalkeepers: Geoffrey Lembet, Dominique Youfeigane, Christopher Bimako

Defenders: Peter Guinari, Stéphane Ndobe, Freeman Niamathe, Michael Yango, Séverin Tatolna, Stéphane Kaïmba, Amos Youga

Midfielders: Isaac Solet-Bamawoko, Brad Pirioua, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Theodor Yawanendji-Malipangou, Hamissou Dangabo, Wesley Ngakoutou, Trésor Toropite

Forwards: Karl Naminganda, Venuste Baboula, Tieri Godame, Eleonai Tompte, Espérance Mabekondiasson, Louis Mafouta, Yassan Ouatching