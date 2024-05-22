World Cup 2026 (Q): the DRC list without Cédric Bakambu

The national coach of the DRC, Sébastien Desabre, revealed the list of players selected for the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in June. Captain Cédric Bakambu is absent from the group.

DR Congo faces Senegal on June 6 then Togo three days later, as part of the 3rd and 4th day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. 25 players have been called up by coach Sébastien Desabre for these two matches. A group without Cédric Bakambu and Silas Katompa Mvumpa, who are out.

The DRC list: