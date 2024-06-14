CDM 2026 (Q): Senegal tames Mauritania, the DRC takes on Togo

Senegal dominated Mauritania (1-0) this Sunday during the fourth day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Receiving the Togolese, the DRC won by the same score.

After a disappointing draw against the DRC at home, Senegal absolutely had to raise the bar to stay in a good position in these qualifications. Aligned in 3-4-3 without their star Sadio Mané, Aliou Cissé's men showed their intentions from the first minutes.

Deliverance came in the 27th minute when Habib Diallo opened the scoring, converting an assist from Pape Matar Sarr. The Al-Shabab striker scored the only goal of the match, giving Senegal a precious victory. The second period proved barren in terms of goals, despite the efforts of both teams.

The Mourabitounes, although solid defensively, failed to break through the Senegalese defense and create clear chances. Their black streak continues with three defeats and a draw in these qualifiers, leaving them still looking for their first victory.

Thanks to this victory, Senegal maintains the lead of the group with 8 points. They are closely followed by Sudan and the DRC, which each have 7 points. Behind them, we find Togo with 4 points, South Sudan with 2 points, and finally Mauritania, which brings up the rear with only 1 point.

The DRC offers itself Togo

In the other meeting of the day, the DRC won against Togo with a score of 1-0. Meschack Elia scored the only goal of the game early in the game. With this valuable result, the Leopards retain third place with 7 points, behind Senegal (8 points).