Marie Princesse Ndoun Issie: Miss Cameroon 2023 warns her defamers

Miss Cameroon 2023, Marie Princesse Ndoun Issie, has finally broken her silence in the face of accusations of an affair with the husband of Cameroonian influencer Muriel Blanche. She has mandated her lawyer to threaten reprisals against any person or platform propagating defamatory information.

The rumors intensified even more as the main interested party remained silent and did nothing to dispel the speculation. Instead, she shared photos from her trip to Dubai on social media, commenting: “I was already traveling in business class long before my Miss title? You must know that I come from a modest family''.

And many Internet users firmly believe that the romantic relationship between Miss Cameroon 2023 and the Cameroonian businessman is proven.

In this growing controversy, Marie Princesse Ndoun Issie spoke on Monday June 3 through her legal counsel. Through a harsh press release shared on her Facebook page, Miss Cameroon 2023 warns all people spreading defamatory remarks against her on the web. She also announces that investigations and legal proceedings have already been initiated against anyone claiming on Méta that they have a relationship with the husband of influencer Murielle Blanche.