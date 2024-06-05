DRC: Ruth Kipoyi excluded after a punch during a friendly match against Morocco

Ruth Kipoyi, a striker for the DR Congo women's national team, was sent off after a violent tackle during a match against Morocco. Then, she hit Moroccan midfielder Yasmin Mrabet with a punch.

The incident occurred in Berkane this Monday, during a friendly match won 3-2 by the Moroccans, with a hat-trick from Ibtissam Jraidi. The match, managed by former Spain coach Jorge Vilda, was marked by Ruth Kipoyi's angry outburst in the 59th minute.

It all started when Ruth Kipoyi, frustrated by an unsanctioned stamp, made a dangerous tackle on Najat Badri. The referee, very close to the action, immediately showed the red card. While Ruth Kipoyi was insulted by an opponent, Elodie Nakkach tried to calm things down. But Yasmin Mrabet intervened, leading an already angry Ruth Kipoyi to punch Yasmin Mrabet in the face, causing her to collapse to the ground.

Yasmin Mrabet got up quickly, without too many after-effects, while a teammate had to prevent her from reacting violently. The incident almost degenerated into a general brawl, and the match was interrupted for almost five minutes.

Yasmin Mrabet, playing for Las Planas in the Spanish first division, received many messages of support on Instagram. For her part, Ruth Kipoyi was content to relay the result of the match without commenting on her behavior.