CDM 2026 (Q): Ivory Coast-Gabon, Nigeria-South Africa, the program for this Friday

Discover the matches on the program this Friday, counting for the third day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The third day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers continues this Friday, June 7 with a series of nine decisive matches. Among the most anticipated meetings, the entry into the running of Ivory Coast and Nigeria, respectively champion and finalist of the last African Cup of Nations, marks this day with a particular character.

The Elephants, currently first in Group F with 6 points thanks to two consecutive victories, are preparing to face Gabon in Korhogo. The Gabonese Panthers, also with 6 points, occupy second place and promise to offer strong opposition. This duel at the top could well determine the undisputed leader of this group.

In group C, the situation is more delicate for Nigeria. After two draws during the first two days, the Super Eagles are poorly ranked and must win their match to hope to move up the rankings. However, the task will not be easy against South Africa, bronze medalist at CAN 2023, who is proving to be a tough opponent.

Morocco, for its part, faces Zambia in Group E. With three points each, the two teams share the lead in this group and seek to take the advantage to secure their position.

The program for this Friday, June 7

1:00 p.m.

Zimbabwe – Lesotho

Mozambique – Somalia

Kenya – Burundi

4:00 p.m.

Uganda – Botswana

Madagascar – Comoros

Angola – Eswatini

7:00 p.m.

Nigeria – South Africa

Morocco – Zambia

Ivory Coast – Gabon