CDM 2026 (Q): Lesotho-Rwanda, Angola-Cameroon, the program for this Tuesday

The fourth day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in the Africa zone ends this Tuesday with several posters on the program. Discover the meetings in the spotlight.

No less than thirteen matches are on the program this Tuesday across Africa, counting for the fourth day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Author of three consecutive victories in as many matches, Côte d’Ivoire will try to achieve the goes from 4, while the Elephants will face Kenya. A new victory would allow the Ivorians to move up the standings in Group F.

Executioner of Cape Verde (4-1) last week, Cameroon will challenge Angola in Luanda. A new challenge for coach Marc Brys, who is aiming for his second consecutive victory on the bench of the Indomitable Lions. For its part, Morocco, after its victory against Zambia, travels to Congo to confirm against the Red Devils.

The program for this Tuesday, June 11

1 p.m.

South Sudan – Sudan

Madagascar – Mali

Kenya – Ivory Coast

Zambia – Tanzania

Mauritius – Eswatini

4 p.m.

Chad – Comoros

Lesotho – Rwanda

Cape Verde – Libya

South Africa – Zimbabwe

7 p.m.

Gabon – Gambia

Congo – Morocco

Seychelles – Burundi

Angola – Cameroon