DRC: here is the funeral program for the wife of Pastor Marcello Tunasi

Died this Wednesday, June 12, 2024 following a heart attack in Turkey, Blanche Tunasi, the wife of the famous pastor and evangelical preacher Marcelo will be taken to her final resting place on Monday, June 17. The funeral program was revealed this Thursday.

The Congolese Christian community has been plunged into sadness since Wednesday June 12 following the death of Maman Blanche. Faced with this painful ordeal, Pastor Marcelo decided to rush things in order to best manage his pain and that of the community. After the repatriation of the mortal remains this Thursday, June 13, the funeral program was immediately communicated.

The funeral begins this Thursday from 6 p.m. until midnight, with a meditation at the marquee of the Boboto college in the commune of Gombe in Kinshasa. The same ritual will be observed on Friday June 14 and Saturday June 15 at the same place and at the same times. Then, on Sunday June 16, a wake will be organized from 6 p.m. at the Tata Raphaël stadium in the commune of Kalamu in Kinshasa. Then, on Monday June 17, after the lifting of the body from 9 a.m. at the morgue of the Cinquantenaire hospital in Kinshasa and the exhibition of the body at the Tata Raphaël stadium, the remains of Blanche Tunasi will be taken to her final resting place for his burial.

As a reminder, Pastor Marcelo reacted to the death of his wife this Thursday by expressing his pain and bitterness in a short message published on his Facebook page.

“Lord, I feel amputated, I feel torn and devastated. My breathing is like a fire that consumes my bones and my heart. I realize more and more that the wife you gave me was a very rare and irreplaceable pearl. expressed Congolese pastor Marcello Tunasi, well known throughout the world.