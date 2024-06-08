CAN 2025: CAF postpones the next edition

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced this Wednesday the postponement of the 2025 African Cup of Nations (CAN) due to the calendar of the new Club World Cup.

Initially scheduled for the summer of 2025 in Morocco, the next edition of the CAN will finally be held at the beginning of 2026, as indicated by CAF Secretary General, Veron Mosengo-Omba. This change of date is due to the scheduling of the new version of the Club World Cup.

“We could organize the CAN after the Club World Cup, but would it be in the interest of the players, who played the whole season, to go to America and then immediately return to participate in the CAN? » asked Veron Mosengo-Omba, quoted by L’Équipe.

The 2025 Club World Cup will take place in the United States from June 15 to July 13 and will bring together 32 clubs, including African teams such as Al-Ahly, Wydad Casablanca and Esperance de Tunis. The CAN was initially scheduled to be held from July 20 to August 16 or 17, 2025, just after the Club World Cup.