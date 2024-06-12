CDM 2026 (Q): Ghana continues, Burkina Faso hanging on

Several matches were played on Monday across Africa, counting for the fourth day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Discover the results of these posters.

Ghana 4 – 3 Central African Republic

Kumasi witnessed one of the most thrilling encounters of these 2026 World Cup qualifiers in the Africa zone. Ghana hosted the Central African Republic in a Group I match which ended 4-3 in favor of the Black Stars.

After his decisive goal against Mali last week, Jordan Ayew continued where he left off, with a hat-trick which allowed his team to come away with the three points of victory. The three goals of Central African Louis Mafouta could have thwarted the plans of coach Otto Addo.

But that was without counting on Abdul Issahaku whose achievement on the hour mark was valuable during the final count. In the ranking, Ghana is first in group I with 9 points, ahead of Madagascar and the Comoros who complete the podium, with 6 points each.

Burkina Faso 2 – 2 Sierra Leone

Burkina Faso lost an opportunity to narrow the gap between them and top-ranked Egypt after disappointingly dropping points in a home match played in Bamako.

After taking a two-goal lead before the break, two lapses in concentration cost the Stallions vital points at home as Sierra Leone came from behind to salvage a 2-2 draw.

Guinea 0 – 1 Mozambique

In another dramatic encounter, the Mozambique Mambas surprised Guinea with a 1-0 defeat thanks to a very late strike from Geny Catamo to give Mozambique all three points which puts them level on nine points with Algeria who have a better goal difference.