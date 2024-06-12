2026 World Cup (Q): Cameroon, Cape Verde, Gambia, the program for this Saturday

Discover the matches scheduled this Saturday across Africa, counting for the third day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Two matches are on the program this Saturday, counting for the third day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. At the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaoundé, Cameroon faces Cape Verde. Third in group D with 4 points, the Indomitable Lions must snatch victory to return to the level of Libya, at the top of the ranking. Ditto for the Blue Sharks who are aiming for new success in these qualifying phases.

The other match of this day pits Gambia against Seychelles. A decisive meeting for the two teams, in search of their first victory in Pool F, dominated by Ivory Coast and Gabon, first and second respectively.

The program for this Saturday (time in GMT+1):

Cameroon-Cape Verde, 2 p.m.

Gambia-Seychelles, 5 p.m.