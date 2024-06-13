CDM 2026 (Q): Cameroon slowed down, Morocco massacres Congo, Tuesday results

The fourth day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in the Africa zone concluded on Tuesday, with several matches played across the continent. Check out the full results for these posters.

The fourth day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers ended this Tuesday with 13 thrilling matches that reshaped the qualifying landscape. A look back at the highlights of this decisive day.

Group B: Sudan dethrones Senegal

The big surprise came from Group B, where Sudan took the lead in the standings. Facing South Sudan, the Sudanese delivered an impressive performance, winning 3-0. This victory allows them to move ahead of Senegal, which thus loses its leading position.

Group F: Ivory Coast held in check, Gabon revives

In Group F, Ivory Coast failed to win against Kenya, settling for a draw. This disappointing result for the Elephants could complicate their path to qualification. On the other hand, Gabon was able to bounce back after its defeat on the third day. By winning 3-2 against Gambia, the Panthers boost their chances in these qualifiers.

Group E: Ruthless Morocco against Congo Brazzaville

The Atlas Lions of Morocco offered a show of force in Group E. Traveling to the Massamba Débat stadium, they literally crushed the Red Devils of Congo Brazzaville, inflicting a severe 6-0 on their opponents. This resounding victory confirms Moroccan domination in this group.

Group C: Cameroon held back by Angola

Cameroon, traveling to Angola, could not do better than a 1-1 draw against the Palanca Negras. This result, although unsatisfactory for the Indomitable Lions, still leaves possibilities for the rest of the qualifiers, but the Cameroonians will have to redouble their efforts to secure their qualification.

Tuesday's results:

South Sudan 0 – 3 Sudan

Madagascar 0 – 0 Mali

Kenya 1 – 1 Ivory Coast

Zambia 0 – 1 Tanzania

Mauritius 2 – 1 Eswatini

Chad 0 – 2 Comoros

Lesotho 0 – 1 Rwanda

Cape Verde 1 – 0 Libya

South Africa 3 – 1 Zimbabwe

Gabon 3 – 2 Gambia

Congo 0 – 6 Morocco

Seychelles 1 – 3 Burundi

Angola 1 – 1 Cameroon