CAF Cup: Zamalek on the roof of Africa

The Egyptians of Zamalek won the CAF Cup after their victory against RS Berkane (1-0) on Sunday evening.

And the CAF Confederation Cup for the 2023-2024 season returned to Zamalek. The Egyptians won the Holy Grail after their victory against RS Berkane on Sunday evening. Opposed to the Moroccans in a match counting for the final, the Cairo team won with a score of 1-0.

Beaten 2-1 by the opposing team, the future winner had to overthrow his opponent to win the trophy. And the Egyptian team achieved it, not without difficulty. After several unsuccessful chances, Zamalek finally opened the scoring before the half-hour mark. A goal from Ahmed Hamdi.

Zamalek therefore won its second title in the competition after winning this tournament in 2019. It was against RS Berkane.