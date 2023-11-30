CAN Women 2024 (Q): Tunisia-Congo, Tanzania-Togo, the program for the last round first leg

The 2024 Women’s CAN qualifiers are in the spotlight this week with the matches of the last round first leg. Discover the matches on the program.

This is the last turn of qualifying for the final phase of the 2024 Women’s CAN which will take place in Morocco. This week the first legs of the third round will be played. Favorite for the coronation, Tunisia opens the ball this Wednesday at home against Congo. A trap meeting for the Eagles of Carthage who must achieve a good result before the return match on Congolese soil.

After defeating Ivory Coast, Tanzania will face Togo, the same team that beat Djibouti with a comfortable score. But the shock of this round is certainly the opposition between South Africa, the reigning champion, who will face a determined Burkina Faso and who is seeking to find themselves in the competition after their participation in the last edition.

The full schedule (local times):

Wednesday November 29

2:30 p.m. | Tunisia – Congo

4:00 p.m. | Angola – Zambia

5:00 p.m. | Kenya – Botswana

Thursday November 30

3:00 p.m. | Guinea – Mali

4:00 p.m. | Nigeria – Cape Verde

4:00 p.m. | Senegal – Egypt

4:00 p.m. | Burkina Faso – South Africa

6:00 p.m. | Tanzania – Togo

8:00 p.m. | Algeria – Burundi

Friday December 1

2:30 p.m. | Ghana – Namibia

4:00 p.m. | Equatorial Guinea – Democratic Republic of Congo