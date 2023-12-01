CAN Women 2024 (Q): the program for this Friday

Discover the posters for this Friday, counting for the first leg of the last qualifying round for the final phase of the 2024 Women’s CAN which will be held in Morocco.

The first leg of the final qualifying round of the 2024 Women’s CAN ends this Friday with two matches on the program. At the Accra Sports Stadium, Ghana will host Namibia, starting at 2:30 p.m. (GMT). The Black Queens, eager to make their comeback after missing the last tournament, are aiming for a big victory against the Namibian team, just to take shelter before the return leg next week.

“We had a good training this week and we have all the players fresh and ready. We are looking forward to putting in a good performance on the pitch tomorrow. It’s about winning and getting the result. We are fully determined to do our job in the first leg against Namibia“, Ghana coach Nora Hauptle told the press on Thursday.

Ghana enter this match as heavy favourites, with nine consecutive wins under Hauptle’s leadership, with over 25 goals scored and zero conceded. The other poster on the program will pit Equatorial Guinea against the Democratic Republic of Congo from 4 p.m. (GMT).

The complete program for this Friday, December 1, 2023 (times in GMT):

Ghana – Namibia 2:30 p.m.

Equatorial Guinea – Democratic Republic of Congo 4:00 p.m.