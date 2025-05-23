CAN U20 2025: South Africa ejects Nigeria and goes to the final

With a goal from Tylon Smith at the time of play, South Africa took over the Nigeria (1-0) Thursday in the semi-finals of the CAN U20 2025. A precious victory of the Bafana Bafana who qualified for the final.

South Africa will compete in the CAN U20 2025 final which takes place in Egypt. The Bafana Bafana won their tickets for the final sprint after their victory against Nigeria on Thursday evening.

Opposed to the Flying Eagles in a meeting with the semi-finals, the South Africans won on the 1-0 score. The only goal of the game was scored by Tylon Smith at the time of play (1-0, 67th).

In the final, South Africa will face Morocco, which has disposed of Egypt (1-0) in the other semi-final of this CAN Junior. The shock is scheduled for Sunday at the Cairo International Stadium in Egypt.