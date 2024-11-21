CAF Awards 2024: the 10 nominees for the African Women’s Ballon d’Or revealed

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has unveiled the list of ten finalists vying for the title of African Player of the Year 2024, a few weeks before the ceremony scheduled for December 16 in Marrakech, Morocco.

Six-time winner and three-time title holder, Asisat Oshoala did not retain her crown. The Nigerian player is absent from the list of nominees for the 2024 African Women’s Ballon d’Or. A group of 10 candidates revealed by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

An open competition

South African Thembi Kgatlana, victorious in 2018, and her compatriot Jermaine Seoposenwe are among the favorites. The Malawian duo formed by Tabitha and Temwa Chawinga, playing respectively in Lyon and Kansas City, is also attracting attention.

Sixteenth in the 2024 Women’s Ballon d’Or, Tabitha Chawinga faces Zambian Barbra Banda, ranked 12th, as well as Racheal Kundananji. The Moroccan Sanaâ Mssoudy, rising star of AS FAR, completes a list rich in talent, as does the Burundian Sandrine Niyonkuru.

With talents from D1 Arkema like Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC) and Rasheedat Ajibade (Atlético Madrid) in the running, this edition promises unprecedented suspense. For the first time in three years, a new player will add her name to the list.