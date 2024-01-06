CAN preparation: Algeria crushes Togo

As part of the preparation for CAN 2023, which begins on January 13 in Ivory Coast, Algeria faced Togo this Friday evening in a friendly match. Without trembling, the Fennecs won by a score of 3-0.

In a meeting behind closed doors and broadcast only on a Facebook live, Djamel Belmadi’s men quickly opened the scoring in the first period thanks to Ramy Bensebaïni (0-1, 20th). The break came on this short difference. But the Fennecs will make the break in the second half.

The unalterable Islam Slimani scored his goal (0-2, 55th) before Bensebaïni (0-3, 70th) scored twice to allow Algeria to move away. A reassuring victory for the Algerians who seem ready to reconquer the title they won in 2019. The Fennecs will also have the opportunity to refine their preparation on Tuesday against Burundi before flying to Ivory Coast and challenge Angola at the opening of the CAN on January 15.

While waiting for the start of the new edition of the African Cup of Nations, lovers of African football will be able to continue to enjoy the friendly matches of qualified teams. This Saturday, Ivory Coast, the organizing country, faces Sierra Leone (6 p.m., GMT+1). For their part, Tunisia and Mauritania will cross crampons. Finally, there will be an interesting duel between Mali and Guinea-Bissau at 8 p.m.