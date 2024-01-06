Athletics: Oscar Pistorius released after 11 years in detention for the murder of his partner

Double amputee Paralympic and Olympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius was conditionally released from prison on Friday, more than a decade after shooting his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, ​​in a murder that shocked the world, CNN reports .

A parole board granted Pistorius’ request in November on the grounds that he had served half of his 13-year sentence for shooting Steenkamp, ​​making him eligible under South African law.

A spokesperson for South Africa’s Department of Correctional Services, Singabakho Nxumalo, told CNN that Pistorius was released from Atteridgeville Correctional Centre, west of Pretoria, on Friday morning. He will be subject to parole conditions until his sentence expires in 2029.

In a statement Friday, Steenkamp’s mother said her only wish after Pistorius’ release was that she be allowed to live out her final years “in peace.” “There can never be justice if your loved one never returns, and no amount of time served will bring Reeva back“said June Steenkamp. “ We, the ones left behind, are the ones serving a life sentence. »

Pistorius shot Steenkamp four times through the locked toilet door of his home in Pretoria on February 14, 2013. He maintained he did not kill her in a fit of anger during an argument over Saint -Valentin, as prosecutors alleged, and instead said he mistook her for an intruder.