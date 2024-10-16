CAN Morocco 2025 qualifiers: schedule and results of all matches
The qualifiers for the 2025 African Cup of Nations (CAN), which will take place in Morocco, are in full swing, with teams from across the continent competing for their place in this prestigious tournament. Since the launch of qualifying, the matches have been marked by varied performances and notable surprises.
Currently, 48 countries are involved in this competition, divided into 12 groups of four teams each. The two best teams from each group will qualify for the final phase, with the exception of group B where only the best ranked country, outside Morocco, will be able to access the CAN.
Qualif. CAN 2025 – Group ranking
Group C
|Position
|Team
|Pts
|J
|G
|N
|P
|BP
|B.C.
|Diff
|1
|Egypt
|12
|4
|4
|0
|0
|10
|0
|+10
|2
|Botswana
|6
|4
|2
|0
|2
|3
|5
|-2
|3
|Cape Verde
|4
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|5
|-2
|4
|Mauritania
|3
|4
|1
|0
|3
|4
|5
|-1
Match Results
1st day – September 6 & 7
🇪🇬 Egypt
3-0
🇨🇻 Cape Verde
🇲🇷 Mauritania
1-0
🇧🇼 Botswana
2nd day – September 10
🇧🇼 Botswana
0-4
🇪🇬 Egypt
🇨🇻 Cape Verde
2-0
🇲🇷 Mauritania
3rd day – October 10 & 11
🇨🇻 Cape Verde
0-1
🇧🇼 Botswana
🇪🇬 Egypt
2-0
🇲🇷 Mauritania
4th day – October 15
🇲🇷 Mauritania
0-1
🇪🇬 Egypt
🇧🇼 Botswana
1-0
🇨🇻 Cape Verde
5th day – November 15
🇪🇬 Egypt
🇧🇼 Botswana
🇧🇼 Botswana
🇲🇷 Mauritania
6th day – November 19
🇲🇷 Mauritania
🇨🇻 Cape Verde
🇪🇬 Egypt
🇨🇻 Cape Verde
Qualif. CAN 2025 – Group ranking
Group G
|Position
|Team
|Pts
|J
|G
|N
|P
|BP
|B.C.
|Diff
|1
|Ivory Coast
|9
|4
|3
|0
|1
|8
|2
|+6
|2
|Zambia
|7
|4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|4
|+2
|3
|Sierra Leone
|4
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|7
|-3
|4
|Chad
|2
|4
|0
|2
|2
|3
|6
|-3
Match Results
1st day – September 4
🇸🇱 Sierra Leone
0-0
🇹🇩 Chad
🇨🇮 Ivory Coast
2-0
🇿🇲 Zambia
2nd day – September 9
🇿🇲 Zambia
3-2
🇸🇱 Sierra Leone
3rd day – September 10
🇹🇩 Chad
0-2
🇨🇮 Ivory Coast
4th day – Oct. 11
🇿🇲 Zambia
0-0
🇹🇩 Chad
🇨🇮 Ivory Coast
4-1
🇸🇱 Sierra Leone
5th day – October 15
🇹🇩 Chad
0-1
🇿🇲 Zambia
🇸🇱 Sierra Leone
1-0
🇨🇮 Ivory Coast
6th day – November 15
🇿🇲 Zambia
🇨🇮 Ivory Coast
🇹🇩 Chad
🇸🇱 Sierra Leone
6th day – November 19
🇸🇱 Sierra Leone
🇿🇲 Zambia
Qualif. CAN 2025 – Group ranking
Group J
|Position
|Team
|Pts
|J
|G
|N
|P
|BP
|B.C.
|Diff
|1
|Cameroon
|10
|4
|3
|1
|0
|8
|3
|+5
|2
|Zimbabwe
|8
|4
|2
|2
|0
|6
|3
|+3
|3
|Kenya
|4
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|6
|-3
|4
|Namibia
|0
|4
|0
|0
|4
|0
|7
|-7
Match Results
1st day – September 4
🇰🇪 Kenya
0-0
🇿🇼Zimbabwe
🇨🇲 Cameroon
1-0
🇳🇦 Namibia
2nd day – September 10
🇿🇼Zimbabwe
0-0
🇨🇲 Cameroon
🇳🇦 Namibia
1-2
🇰🇪 Kenya
3rd day – Oct. 10
🇳🇦 Namibia
0-1
🇿🇼Zimbabwe
4th day – Oct. 11
🇨🇲 Cameroon
4-1
🇰🇪 Kenya
5th day – October 14
🇰🇪 Kenya
0-1
🇨🇲 Cameroon
🇿🇼Zimbabwe
3-1
🇳🇦 Namibia
6th day – November 15
🇳🇦 Namibia
🇨🇲 Cameroon
🇿🇼Zimbabwe
🇰🇪 Kenya
6th day – November 19
🇰🇪 Kenya
🇿🇼Zimbabwe