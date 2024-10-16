CAN Morocco 2025 qualifiers: schedule and results of all matches

The qualifiers for the 2025 African Cup of Nations (CAN), which will take place in Morocco, are in full swing, with teams from across the continent competing for their place in this prestigious tournament. Since the launch of qualifying, the matches have been marked by varied performances and notable surprises.

Currently, 48 countries are involved in this competition, divided into 12 groups of four teams each. The two best teams from each group will qualify for the final phase, with the exception of group B where only the best ranked country, outside Morocco, will be able to access the CAN.

Qualif. CAN 2025 – Group ranking

Group C

Position Team Pts J G N P BP B.C. Diff 1 Egypt 12 4 4 0 0 10 0 +10 2 Botswana 6 4 2 0 2 3 5 -2 3 Cape Verde 4 4 1 1 2 3 5 -2 4 Mauritania 3 4 1 0 3 4 5 -1

Match Results

1st day – September 6 & 7 🇪🇬 Egypt

3-0

🇨🇻 Cape Verde 🇲🇷 Mauritania

1-0

🇧🇼 Botswana

2nd day – September 10 🇧🇼 Botswana

0-4

🇪🇬 Egypt 🇨🇻 Cape Verde

2-0

🇲🇷 Mauritania

3rd day – October 10 & 11 🇨🇻 Cape Verde

0-1

🇧🇼 Botswana 🇪🇬 Egypt

2-0

🇲🇷 Mauritania

4th day – October 15 🇲🇷 Mauritania

0-1

🇪🇬 Egypt 🇧🇼 Botswana

1-0

🇨🇻 Cape Verde

5th day – November 15 🇪🇬 Egypt

🇧🇼 Botswana 🇧🇼 Botswana

🇲🇷 Mauritania

6th day – November 19 🇲🇷 Mauritania

🇨🇻 Cape Verde 🇪🇬 Egypt

🇨🇻 Cape Verde

Qualif. CAN 2025 – Group ranking

Group G

Position Team Pts J G N P BP B.C. Diff 1 Ivory Coast 9 4 3 0 1 8 2 +6 2 Zambia 7 4 2 1 1 6 4 +2 3 Sierra Leone 4 4 1 1 2 4 7 -3 4 Chad 2 4 0 2 2 3 6 -3

Match Results

1st day – September 4 🇸🇱 Sierra Leone

0-0

🇹🇩 Chad 🇨🇮 Ivory Coast

2-0

🇿🇲 Zambia

2nd day – September 9 🇿🇲 Zambia

3-2

🇸🇱 Sierra Leone

3rd day – September 10 🇹🇩 Chad

0-2

🇨🇮 Ivory Coast

4th day – Oct. 11 🇿🇲 Zambia

0-0

🇹🇩 Chad 🇨🇮 Ivory Coast

4-1

🇸🇱 Sierra Leone

5th day – October 15 🇹🇩 Chad

0-1

🇿🇲 Zambia 🇸🇱 Sierra Leone

1-0

🇨🇮 Ivory Coast

6th day – November 15 🇿🇲 Zambia

🇨🇮 Ivory Coast 🇹🇩 Chad

🇸🇱 Sierra Leone

6th day – November 19 🇸🇱 Sierra Leone

🇿🇲 Zambia

Qualif. CAN 2025 – Group ranking

Group J

Position Team Pts J G N P BP B.C. Diff 1 Cameroon 10 4 3 1 0 8 3 +5 2 Zimbabwe 8 4 2 2 0 6 3 +3 3 Kenya 4 4 1 1 2 3 6 -3 4 Namibia 0 4 0 0 4 0 7 -7

Match Results

1st day – September 4 🇰🇪 Kenya

0-0

🇿🇼Zimbabwe 🇨🇲 Cameroon

1-0

🇳🇦 Namibia

2nd day – September 10 🇿🇼Zimbabwe

0-0

🇨🇲 Cameroon 🇳🇦 Namibia

1-2

🇰🇪 Kenya

3rd day – Oct. 10 🇳🇦 Namibia

0-1

🇿🇼Zimbabwe

4th day – Oct. 11 🇨🇲 Cameroon

4-1

🇰🇪 Kenya

5th day – October 14 🇰🇪 Kenya

0-1

🇨🇲 Cameroon 🇿🇼Zimbabwe

3-1

🇳🇦 Namibia

6th day – November 15 🇳🇦 Namibia

🇨🇲 Cameroon 🇿🇼Zimbabwe

🇰🇪 Kenya