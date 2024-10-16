CAN 2025: Bassirou Diomaye Faye congratulates the Lions of Téranga after their qualification

President Bassirou Diomaye Faye congratulated the Lions of Senegal on their qualification for the next African Cup of Nations, which will be held in Morocco.

This Tuesday, the Senegalese national team won their ticket for CAN 2025 after a narrow victory against Malawi. Despite their domination throughout the match, the Lions had to wait until the very last minutes to take the advantage. Sadio Mané, the Al-Nassr striker, freed his teammates in the 96th minute with a magnificent free kick, deceiving the vigilance of the Malawian goalkeeper, who had nevertheless delivered an exceptional performance.

On his page X (formerly Twitter), President Diomaye Faye expressed his pride in these terms: “FCongratulations to the Lions of Senegal for this brilliant qualification for CAN 2025 in Morocco. The Senegalese people are proud of you. Together, towards new successes! »