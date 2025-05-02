Can Handball Senior Ladies: Tunisia spreads the Congo and goes to the semi-finals

CAN Handball Senior Ladies: Tunisia dismisses Congo and advances to the semi-final

ByThe Mwebantu Team

Tunisia validated its ticket for the semi-finals of the Can Handball Senior Dames 2024 after its victory against the Congo (28-24) this Wednesday.

Tunisia will also compete in the semi-finals of the Senior Ladies Can Handball 2024. The Carthage Eagles validated their ticket for the last square after their victory against the Congo this Wednesday. Faced with the Red Devils in a meeting with the quarter-finals, the Tunisian women won on the score of 28-24.

In a very lively part, Tunisia relied on its defensive solidity and its lightning counterattacks to take over the Congolese team, which did not deserve it despite the defeat.

In the other meetings of these quarter-finals, Cameroon will be measured in Senegal for a place in the semi-finals. The organizing country will be facing Egypt.

Led by Nia, the insightful editor-in-chief, Kwame, our technology expert, and Amara, the bold field reporter, the Mwebantu team weaves the vibrant narrative of Africa every day, forging a narrative bridge between the continent and the world. Their shared passion illuminates the mission of Mwebantu News, making African voices resonate on the global stage.