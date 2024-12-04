CAN Handball Senior Ladies: Tunisia dismisses Congo and advances to the semi-final

Tunisia validated its ticket for the semi-finals of the CAN Handball Seniors Ladies 2024 after its victory against Congo (28-24) this Wednesday.

Tunisia will also compete in the semi-finals of the CAN Senior Ladies Handball 2024. The Carthage Eagles validated their ticket for the last four after their victory against Congo this Wednesday. Facing the Red Devils in a match counting for the quarter-finals, the Tunisians won with a score of 28-24.

In a very lively game, Tunisia relied on its defensive solidity and its lightning counter-attacks to gain the upper hand over the Congolese team, who however did not disappoint despite the defeat.

In the other matches of these quarter-finals, Cameroon will face Senegal for a place in the semi-final. The organizing country will face Egypt.