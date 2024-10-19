Cameroon: Samuel Eto’o loses his temper in front of a fan (video)

In Cameroon, Samuel Eto’o is once again talked about because of his temperament. A short video of the former Indomitable Lions star has been circulating massively on social networks for a few hours.

In this sequence, the president of Fecafoot is filmed confronting a man in the street. According to initial reports, Eto’o was reportedly upset by passers-by who had gathered around his car, preventing him from leaving.

Annoyed, he got out of his vehicle to reprimand one of them. The latter, far from being impressed by the football legend, seemed to minimize the situation and did not recognize his mistake, adopting a casual attitude.

The scene quickly sparked fiery reactions on social networks, with many Internet users expressing their shock at the passerby’s attitude.