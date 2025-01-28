DRC: The United States calls on its nationals to leave the country

In a statement published this Tuesday, and relayed by RFI, the United States Embassy in Kinshasa recommends American nationals to take shelter temporarily before leaving the country as soon as secure commercial flights are available.

This call occurs after Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), was the scene of violent demonstrations on Tuesday, targeting several embassies, notably those of Rwanda, France, Belgium, Uganda and the United States.

N’Djili International Airport remains operational, and the embassy encourages American citizens to leave “when they feel able to go there safely”. In a rare gesture, the embassy also announced its closure to the public “until further notice”.

Although the Democratic Republic of Congo is frequently marked by troubles in the east of the country, the capital Kinshasa is usually less affected by violence. The press release also invites American citizens to remain cautious, avoid public gatherings and follow local information.