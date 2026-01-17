Appeal of Layennes 2026: Artp unveils a reinforced system

On the occasion of the 146th edition of the Seydina Limamoulahi Appeal, scheduled for 2026 in Camberène, Ngor, Yoff and Diamalaye, the Telecommunications and Postal Regulatory Authority (ARTP) announces the establishment of a reinforced technical system to guarantee the continuity and quality of electronic communications services during the event.

Under the supervision of ARTP, telecommunications operators SONATEL, EXPRESSO and YAS have strengthened their networks. The actions undertaken relate in particular to increasing capacities, deploying temporary sites, optimizing existing infrastructures as well as setting up dedicated connectivity solutions, including to meet the specific needs of the media.

The ARTP will ensure overall supervision of this system and will deploy teams on the ground from January 18 to 20, 2026. These teams will conduct continuous “drive test” campaigns in order to detect possible network malfunctions and transmit, in real time, the necessary feedback to operators for immediate corrections.

Through this control and supervision mechanism, the ARTP indicates that it ensures compliance with quality of service obligations and the protection of users, with the aim of guaranteeing a reliable and continuous service during the Appel Layenne 2026.