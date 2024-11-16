CAN 2025 qualifiers: the program for this Saturday

The fifth day of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers concludes this Saturday with two decisive matches in Group H.

Third in Group H, Tanzania faces Ethiopia at 4 p.m. GMT at the Stade des Martyrs, in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The Tanzanians, who have three points, must win to stay in the race for qualification. Faced with an already eliminated Ethiopia, the Taifa Stars team hopes to capitalize on this opportunity.

First in the group with 12 points, the Democratic Republic of Congo has already validated its ticket for CAN 2025. However, the Leopards do not intend to slow down. At 7 p.m. GMT, they face Guinea at the Alassane Ouattara stadium in Ébimpé, Abidjan. This match represents an opportunity for Guinea (6 points) to consolidate its second place and move closer to qualification. But the task promises to be difficult against a DRC determined to finish these qualifiers in style.

Program of the day

4 p.m. GMT: Ethiopia vs Tanzania (Stade des Martyrs, DRC)

7 p.m. GMT: Guinea vs DRC (Stade Alassane Ouattara, Abidjan)