CAN 2025 (Q): Libya-Benin, Ghana-Niger, the program for this Monday

The sixth and final day of the CAN 2025 qualifiers continues this Monday, with several meetings across African fields. Discover the posters on the program.

The journey to qualification for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations is coming to an end. While several selections already know their fate, others stake their future on this final day. This Monday, November 18, the 6th and final day of the qualifiers still holds many challenges and decisive confrontations.

Libya – Benin: a high-tension final

Among the most anticipated matches, the confrontation between Libya and Benin is the final in group D. For the Cheetahs, a victory or a draw would be enough to secure their ticket for the CAN, while Libya will have to do so. take away to hope to qualify. This duel promises to be intense, especially in the charged atmosphere of the Tripoli International Stadium.

Ghana – Niger: an achievement for the Mena?

In Group I, Niger travels to Ghana with the objective of obtaining a historic qualification. Faced with the Black Stars already eliminated and without pressure, the Nigeriens are trying to seize their chance to reach the final phase.

A decisive Monday: the complete program

Here is the match program for this Monday, November 18 (GMT time):