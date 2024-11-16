CAN 2025 (Q): the complete results from Friday

The fifth day of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers delivered its share of emotions and confirmations on Friday. Several teams validated their ticket to Morocco, while others, like Ghana, saw their hopes extinguished.

From 1 p.m. GMT, Bafana Bafana of South Africa triumphed in Uganda (0-2) thanks to achievements from Morena and Patrick. Both teams were already qualified, but this victory consolidates South African domination in Group K.

In Group I, Mali ensured its qualification by beating Mozambique (0-1) thanks to a solid performance from Bissouma and his teammates. Despite its defeat, Mozambique is also qualified, taking advantage of the draw between Guinea-Bissau and Eswatini (1-1).

The Comoros also wrote a new page in their history by qualifying thanks to a crucial victory (2-1) in Gambia, a performance praised by all.

On the other hand, in group G, Zambia surprised Côte d’Ivoire (1-0), inflicting a second consecutive defeat on the 2015 African champions. The Chipolopolos thus take the lead in the group and validate their ticket for the CAN .

A dark evening for Ghana

The highlight of this day remains the elimination of Ghana. The Black Stars, despite an early goal from Jordan Ayew, could not do better than a draw against Angola (1-1). This result ends a series of consecutive participations in the CAN which lasted for more than two decades.

Full results for Friday

Botswana 1 – 1 Mauritania

Uganda 0 – 2 South Africa

Cape Verde 1 – 1 Egypt

Eswatini 1 – 1 Guinea-Bissau

Mozambique 0 – 1 Mali

Zambia 1 – 0 Ivory Coast

Zimbabwe 1 – 1 Kenya

Angola 1 – 1 Ghana

Gabon 1 – 5 Morocco

Gambia 1 – 2 Comoros