CAN 2025 (Q): Algeria’s list for the double confrontation against Togo

Algeria’s national coach, Vladimir Petkovic, unveiled this Thursday his list of players called up for the double confrontation against Togo, counting for the third and fourth days of the CAN 2025 qualifiers.

This group of 26 Fennecs selected by the Bosnian technician is made up of three goalkeepers, nine defenders, four midfielders and ten attackers. In the lot, we find executives such as Riyad Mahrez, Houssem Aouar, Aïssa Mandi, Ramy Bensebaini, and Baghdad Bounedjah. Absent during the last rally, central defender Ahmed Touba and winger Badredine Bouanani return to the den.

Among the absentees, we note the presence of Youcef Atal, Ismaël Bennacer, Farès Chaïbi, Youssef Belaïli and the goalkeepers, Anthony Mandréa and Alexandre Oukidja. At the top of its group with 6 points, Algeria will host Togo on October 10 in Annaba, before traveling to the Eperviers in Lomé, four days later.

Algeria’s list to face Togo: