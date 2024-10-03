CAN 2025 qualifiers: the list of Morocco against the Central African Republic

The national coach of Morocco, Walid Regragui unveiled, this Thursday, October 3, the list of players summoned for the international break in October, dedicated to the CAN 2025 qualifiers, in the Africa zone.

Like the other selections competing for the final phase of CAN 2025, Morocco will deliver a double confrontation in a few weeks, entering the framework of the qualifiers for the African tournament. The Atlas Lions will challenge the Central African Republic in a return match, scheduled for Saturday October 12 and Tuesday October 15, 2024 at the Stade d’Honneur in Oujda, for the 3rd and 4th days.

For these two matches, coach Walid Regragui revealed his list of players called up. A group marked by the arrival of Osame Sahraoui. Right winger in Lille, the 23-year-old young player, born in Oslo, Norway, recently chose the Sharifian Kingdom as his sporting nationality.

Note that as part of these qualifiers, Morocco (already qualified) occupies the head of group B with 6 points, thanks to two victories against Gabon (4-1) and Lesotho (1-0). It is followed by the Central African Republic and Gabon tied with 3 points.

Here is the list of Moroccan players summoned:

Guardians

Yassine Bounou, Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia)

Munir El Kajoui, RS Berkane (Morocco)

Salahedine Chihab (MAS)

Defenders

Achraf Hakimi, Paris Saint-Germain (France)

Jamal Harkass, Wydad AC (Morocco)

Noussair Mazraoui, Manchester United (England)

Nayef Aguerd, West Ham (England)

Abdel Abqar, Deportivo Alavés (Spain)

Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal, Stade Rennais (France)

Adam Aznou, Bayern Munich (Germany)

Mohamed Chibi, Pyramids (Egypt)

Backgrounds

Sofyan Amrabat, Fiorentina (Italy)

Azzedine Ounahi, Olympique de Marseille (France)

Bilal El Khannouss, KRC Genk (Belgium)

Reda Belahyane, Hellas Verona (Belqiue)

Issmail Saibari, PSV, (Holland)

Oussama Traghalline, Le Havre (France)

Attackers

Osame Sahraoui, Lille (France)Ilias Akhomach, Villarreal (Spain)

Youssef En-Nesyri, Fenerbahçe (Türkiye)

Abdessamad Ezzalzouli, Real Betis (Germany)

Amine Adli, Bayer Leverkusen (Germany)

Eliesse Ben Seghir, AS Monaco (France)

Soufiane Rahimi, Al-AIn FC (United Arab Emirates)

Ayoub El Kaabi, Olympiakos (Greece)