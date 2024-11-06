CAN 2025 (Q): Zambia’s list against Ivory Coast and Sierra Leone

The Zambian Football Federation has published the list of players called up by coach Avram Grant for the matches against Ivory Coast and Sierra Leone, counting for the 5th and 6th days of the CAN 2025 qualifiers.

The coach of the Zambian national team, Avram Grant, has called on a group of 24 players for the last two qualifying matches for the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN). The Chipolopolo will face Ivory Coast on November 15 at the Levy Mwanawasa stadium, before facing Sierra Leone, Liberia, on November 19.

Zambia will be without several of its key players injured, including Fashion Sakala Jr, Patson Daka, Kingstone Mutandwa, Lubambo Musonda and Miguel Chaiwa. Avram Grant will, however, be able to count on the presence of veterans Stoppilla Sunzu and Kennedy Musonda, who will bring their experience to this double meeting. The Chipolopolo no longer have the right to make mistakes and will have to be determined to hope to secure their place for the CAN in Morocco.

Zambia’s list: